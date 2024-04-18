Party princes letting their hair down: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Albert & more

Royals across Europe follow similar sets of golden rules when it comes to birth announcements, dressing, public displays of affection and bowing and curtseying.

While these aren't set in stone, they act as guidelines, helping to bolster etiquette among the royal households. This doesn't, however, mean that the royals aren't allowed to let their hair down from time to time…

Just like the rest of us, the likes of Prince William and Prince Albert of Monaco have been known to tear up the dancefloor and revel in a spot of joie de vivre. Take a look at Europe's party princes below…

Prince Harry:

© Getty Images Prince Harry never fails to impress with his energetic dance moves

For years, the Duke of Sussex was known as the 'party prince'. In his youth, the fun-loving royal enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, nights out in London and parties at his very own private nightclub at Highgrove: Club H. In his memoir, Spare, Harry wrote: "Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager. When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out."

Whilst Harry has since put his 'party prince' persona behind him, back in 2016, the father-of-two appeared in his element as he danced the night away with a soca singer during a visit to Antigua and Barbuda.

Prince William:

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales wasn't afraid to let his hair down

Prince Harry's older brother William is also no stranger to merrymaking. Back in 2011, the Prince of Wales let his guard down and busted a series of funky moves during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer. His boogying even proved a hit with his wife Princess Kate who could be seen flashing a broad grin as she inspected his dance moves.

Prince Charles:

© Getty Images Prince Charles busted some moves in 1978

It seems partying runs in the family! In June 1978, a young Prince Charles did away with royal etiquette and performed a soul dance routine alongside a group of secondary school students in London. Charles was pictured gleefully thrusting his hands into the air - and who can blame him?

Prince Albert of Monaco:

© Getty Images Prince Albert twirled Princess Charlene at Monaco's annual Rose Ball

Monegasque royal Prince Albert II appears to relish a glittering ball. Each year, the Monaco royals host a lavish Bal de Rose which takes place every March and provides an opportunity for international high society individuals to gather in an ambience of "radiance and festivity". In 2009, Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene partied the night away as they danced during the Rock' N Rose-themed ball.

Prince Achileas-Andreas

© Getty Images Prince Achileas-Andreas nailed party glamour in a sharp tuxedo

Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece and Denmark looked every inch the party prince in October last year as he attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala alongside skincare founder and model, Pritika Swarup. For the dazzling occasion, Prince Achileas-Andreas looked dapper in a smart tuxedo and a bow tie, whilst Pritika wowed in a strapless, satin mini dress.

Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece

© Getty Images The Greek royals enjoyed a sibling night out

Greece's Prince Constantine Alexios enjoyed a night out in September 2021 alongside his lookalike sister Princess Maria-Olympia. In photos from the evening, Prince Constantine Alexios could be seen flashing a peace sign as he posed with online comedian, The Gstaad Guy.

Prince Philip

© Getty Images The royal couple donned western gear for cowboy dress party

A young Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth embodied the party spirit as they danced the night away at a cowboy dress party during a royal tour of Canada. Embracing the festivities, the royal couple dressed to impress with Philip rocking jeans, a check shirt and a western necktie, whilst Princess Elizabeth nailed country chic in a waist-cinching A-line skirt and a loose cotton shirt.

Prince William and Prince Harry

© Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry pose at the O2 England World Cup party

Party animals Prince William and Prince Harry enjoyed a sibling night out in 2007 as they celebrated at the O2 England World Cup party held at L'Etoile in Paris. The duo dressed down for the occasion, opting to roll up their sleeves for a more relaxed look.