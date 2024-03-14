Prince William pays tribute to Princess Diana and Princess Kate at awards ceremony before brother Prince Harry dials in via video link

The Prince of Wales stepped out to attend an awards ceremony honouring his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales on Thursday night. Putting the controversy of his wife Princess Kate's edited Mother's Day photo behind him, William, 41, made an in-person appearance at The Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum in London.

He gave a short speech praising his late mother and this year's 20 winners who received Legacy Awards. His younger brother Prince Harry, meanwhile, is also expected to speak to winners later tonight after the event, dialling in from the US to congratulate them via a video call.

In his speech, William said: "I'm thoroughly delighted to be here today to recognise the transformational achievements of twenty exceptional young people from across the world. Each and every one of their stories – which you will hear shortly - are testament to their character, passion and determination to make a lasting and meaningful difference to the lives of others.

"The paths taken by these young people have not always been easy. Many have overcome adversity and prejudice, but they are driven by courage, compassion and commitment – qualities shared by my mother.

"Their stories remind us of the importance of organisations like The Diana Award. I've seen on many occasions over the years how this charity empowers and mobilises young people to take action and make the changes they want to see in their communities and the world around them.

"Over the next two years, The Diana Award, alongside many of their partners here today, will equip these young people with the skills to have an even bigger impact. I am excited to see what they can all do together. This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th Anniversary year of The Diana Award – a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world.

"I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe. She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back, that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life.

"That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years. I am incredibly proud to see this manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight. Thank you and have a good evening."

William was on hand to present the awards to this year's worthy winners, who were recognised for their efforts to make a positive difference in the world. Three out of the 20 recipients hail from the UK, while other young winners came from Nigeria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Jamaica, Australia and other countries.

During the engagement, William met key staff and supporters of the Diana Award, a charity that was set up in memory of his mother and whose mission is to inspire young people to follow in Diana's humanitarian and philanthropic footsteps. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the organisation.

Ahead of the event, Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, Chief Executive of The Diana Award, said: "As we mark the start of our 25th anniversary year these young people couldn’t be a more fitting tribute and legacy to Diana, the late Princess of Wales and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

"Through their courage, selflessness and sheer determination they are making change happen, often, in the face of huge adversity. Their compassion, determination and agency to make positive change today and in the years ahead is immense."

William also had a chance to meet the winners properly after the ceremony, before leaving to return home to Windsor where his wife Princess Kate is recovering from surgery.

His brother Harry is expected to join a video call with the winners once the event is over, congratulating them for their achievements in social action and humanitarian work.

His virtual appearance, which is separate from William's in-person attendance, is another sign that the royal brothers are continuing to distance themselves from each other. They have had a strained relationship in recent years, particularly after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit royal life and moved to the US.

The pair did not meet when Harry flew to the UK to have a 45-minute meeting with King Charles at Clarence House, following news of his cancer diagnosis last month.

Back when they were on better terms, William and Harry presented the inaugural Diana Legacy Awards at St James' Palace in 2017.

