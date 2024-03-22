Prince George's godfather sends out invites for upcoming wedding - report

It's set to be one of the biggest society weddings of the year and according to reports, invitations have been sent out to lucky guests for the Duke of Westminster's upcoming nuptials.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, will marry his long-term girlfriend Olivia Henson on 4 June at Chester Cathedral.

According to The Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle, their wedding guests will soon receive their invites, with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to be among the attendees.

There's a possibility that Prince William and Kate's children may have a starring role in the wedding, given that Hugh is Prince George's godfather.

The Duke is also close friends with the Duke of Sussex, but there have been conflicting reports about whether Prince Harry, who now resides in Montecito, California, will fly over for the wedding given that his daughter Princess Lilibet's third birthday is on the same date.

Hugh, 33, is the third child and only son of the late Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster and his wife, Natalia. He grew up at the family's ancestral seat, Eaton Hall in Cheshire, along with his three sisters, Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina and Lady Viola. King Charles was named as one of Hugh's godparents at his baptism.

© Getty Hugh at Prince George's christening in 2013

He was educated at a local primary school before attending the private Mostyn House School and then Ellesmere College in Shropshire. He graduated with a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University.

Hugh, who is ranked 11th on the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated fortune of £9.9 billion, inherited the Grosvenor estate from his late father Gerald after his death in 2016.

© Getty Prince William with Hugh Grosvenor in 2018

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's ONE shopping centre. The Duke is Grosvenor's Chair as well as Chair of the Westminster Foundation, which focuses on helping vulnerable young children.

In 2023, he was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Cheshire in recognition of his ongoing support to the county and outside of his work, he has represented Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions.

The Duke's fiancée, Olivia, works for Belazu, a B-Corp certified food company based in London. According to the Evening Standard, the future bride attended Marlborough College in Gloucestershire – the Princess of Wales's alma mater – and later Trinity College Dublin.

