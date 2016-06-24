Princess Mette-Marit of Norway gives us summer vibes in boho floral crown

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway swapped her tiara for a more casual 'crown' on Thursday, choosing to wear a pretty garland of flowers on her head. The future queen of Norway was joining the rest of the royal family in celebrating King Harald and Queen Sonja's 25th anniversary on the throne.

Mette-Marit made a pretty appearance on the Stiftsgården palace balcony in Trondheim city, giving onlookers summer vibes with her boho look.

She wore a chic lilac dress that she paired with nude heels and a straw clutch and had her blonde hair tousled into loose waves.

The Norwegian royal family were marking King Harald and Queen Sonja's 25th coronation anniversary

Crown Prince Haakon's wife stood alongside her husband, the couple's daughter Princess Ingrid, 12, and their ten-year-old son Prince Sverre. Mette-Marit's elder son Marius, 19, from her previous relationship, also joined the royals on the balcony.

It was a big day to mark Harald and Sonja's coronation. Completing the royal gathering was Princess Märtha Louise and her three daughters Maud, Leah and Emma, who all wore floral crowns.

The royals started the day at the Ravnkloa fish market where they enjoyed "breakfast with the people". They mingled with locals and inspected the fresh catch of the day, before attending a church service.

The female royal family members sported pretty floral crowns

A garden party was then held at the Stiftsgården royal residence, where King Harald gave a speech.

"Trondheim is a very special place for us," he said. "Not just for the Queen and myself, but because of its long tradition and deep roots for the entire Norwegian monarchy."

He made reference to their earlier church service, saying: "Nidaros Cathedral shows us how history is woven into our lives and it places us in the long line of people and events that together comprise our nation's history."

Mette-Marit wore a lace summery dress

To mark the king and queen's coronation anniversary, a new portrait was released showing the three generations of the family – King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Ingrid.

The portrait was taken in front of the Norwegian royal regalia, in the same spot where Harald and Haakon were photographed ten years previously.