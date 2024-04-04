Future royal consorts from around the world - from Princess Kate to Prince Daniel

Queen Margrethe of Denmark was the last remaining female monarch of Europe before her abdication in January.

The current contingent of monarchs are predominantly male, with King Felipe of Spain and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands both marking ten years on their respective thrones in 2023.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary of Denmark is the newest Queen Consort following her husband Frederik's accession, joining the likes of Queen Camilla, Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima and Queen Mathilde.

But what about the next generation of royal consorts? Take a look at the future Queen and Prince Consorts.

The Princess of Wales of the United Kingdom © Getty Kate Middleton first met Prince William when they were students at the University of St Andrews in 2001, with their friendship turning to romance. After years of speculation and a brief breakup in 2007, William proposed to his long-term girlfriend on a holiday in Kenya in 2010. The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with Kate wowing in a satin and lace wedding dress by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. Since then, the pair have become parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Up until Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, William and Kate had been previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit © Getty Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby was seen as a controversial figure when her engagement to Crown Prince Haakon was announced in 2000. She was a commoner and a single mother to her son, Marius Borg Høiby, from her relationship with convicted felon Morten Borg. Haakon married his bride at Oslo Cathedral on 25 August 2001 and the pair welcomed two children – future queen Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Crown Princess Mette-Marit has had to restrict her royal duties in recent years, having been diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. In a statement at the time, Mette-Marit, who is now 50, shared: "For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are. "Although such a diagnosis will limit my life at times, I'm glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible."

Prince Daniel © Getty Prior to his marriage to Crown Princess Victoria in 2010, Daniel was a personal trainer and gym owner. The couple are parents to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, born in 2012 and 2016 respectively, with Prince Daniel becoming the first royal to take paternity leave with both of his children. He is likely to be known as prince consort when Crown Princess Victoria becomes queen of Sweden.

Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg © Getty Stephanie began dating Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume in 2009, having met four years before that at a social gathering. Before her marriage to the Luxembourg royal in 2012, she had interned at the Walloon Export and Foreign Investment Agency in Berlin under the Belgian Embassy and later worked at an investment fund company in Brussels. Stephanie and Guillaume share two sons, Prince Charles, who is a future Grand Duke, born in 2020, and Prince Francois, born in 2023.

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein © Getty Sophie is the eldest daughter of Prince Max, Duke in Bavaria, a member of the House of Wittelsbach and Princess Elisabeth, Duchess in Bavaria. In 1993, she married Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, the eldest son of Hans-Adam II, Prince of Liechtenstein. The couple share four children – Prince Joseph, Princess Marie-Caroline, Prince Georg [correct] and Prince Nikolaus. Sophie has served as president of the Liechtenstein Red Cross since 2015.

Princess Rajwa Al Hussein of Jordan © Getty The Saudi-born architect married Crown Prince Hussein – son of King Abullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan – on 1 June 2023 at Zahran Palace. Foreign royals from around the world attended the ceremony and reception, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Bride Rajwa wore two wedding dresses by Elie Saab and Dolce & Gabbana. Since her marriage, she has undertaken official duties to support King Abdullah.