Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health issues explained: from rare lung disease to enforced sick leave

In October 2018, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a condition which has forced her to take a step back from royal life.

The crown princess married into the royal family in 2001, and quickly won the hearts of the nation with her commitment to Norway. She has two children with Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre, and a son, Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship.

What is the Crown Princess's condition?

Pulmonary fibrosis is a rare lung disease that causes scarring and thickening of lung tissue, which makes it harder for oxygen to get into the bloodstream, causing breathing difficulties.

Prior to her diagnosis, the crown princess admitted to having "health challenges on a regular basis". She was forced to cancel an engagement the previous year due to vertigo, telling a Norwegian radio station: "I turned my head quickly, and it was like the whole world began to move. I began to sweat and felt nauseous – I thought I'd started early menopause."

The disease is incurable and progressively worsens over time, but the crown princess's doctor, Professor Kristian Bjøro at the National Hospital, has been monitoring the progression of the disease over the years and says: "The development of the disease over this period has been slow." He is also confident that collaboration with medical teams abroad and the crown princess's participation in treatment trials will help with the disease.

What Mette-Marit has said about the diagnosis

At the time, Mette-Marit said: "Although such a diagnosis will at times put limitations on my life, I am glad that the disease was discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in official programs as much as possible."

Since then, she has admitted the toll the condition takes on her: "I am exhausted faster than before, so today I have to take more care of myself than I did before." The mother-of-three has also said she finds it difficult to talk about her diagnosis.

How the Crown Princess is managing the disease

Mette-Marit takes medication to manage the symptoms of the disease. The Norwegian Royal Court also revealed that she is being continually monitored by medical professionals.

For Mette-Marit, listening to her body and acknowledging its needs has helped: "I am now allowed to decide my everyday life in a completely different way, and it feels very good for me. Being able to let my days be guided by how I feel is one of the things I find good about being sick."

The pace of her life has now dramatically changed from royal life: "I can take a walk, spend time reading and live much slower."

What about her royal duties?

In September 2023, Crown Princess Mette-Marit was forced to postpone royal engagements for a period of sick leave. This follows a similar pattern since diagnosis, where the royal has been notably absent from many royal events while she manages the disease.

The crown princess was notably absent from the traditional family portrait this Christmas.

The impact on Norway's royal family

Prior to Mette-Marit's diagnosis in 2018, the crown prince and princess were preparing to take on further responsibilities from her father-in-law King Harald V. He is the oldest ruling monarch in Europe aged 86 and likely holding out on passing more royal responsibilities to the couple due to his daughter-in-law's ill health.

Mette-Marit's support for Princess Kate

The relationship between the British and Norwegian royal families is a strong one, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were guests at the coronation of King Charles III.

When Princess Kate posted a raw and emotional video explaining her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Mette-Marit showed her support by liking the post, the princesses united by their struggle against poor health.


