Princess Mette-Marit reacts after the Princess of Wales shares cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales has received an outpour of support and well-wishes from around the world, including Hollywood stars and world leaders, when she revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis.

In an unprecedented move, Princess Kate released a deeply emotional video message on Friday, in which she spoke about the "huge shock" after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has reacted to Princess Kate's health update

Upon seeing the video on Instagram, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway acknowledged the news by "liking" the post. Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei was also among those to react.

In the footage, Kate detailed the "incredibly tough couple of months" her family have experienced. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

WATCH: Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time."

MORE: Amy Dowden, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more lead tributes after Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

The video was released on the day William and Kate's three children began their Easter school holidays, to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother's health.

Princess Kate added: "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has received an outpour of support and well-wishes

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Political leaders around the world have expressed sympathy and support for Kate, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praising her "tremendous bravery" for speaking out. He also stated that the Princess had been "unfairly treated" and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks and called for her to be given the privacy to focus on her recovery and be with her family.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Kate, 42, is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, having started treatment in late February. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer.

Words of support also came from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

READ MORE: How royals overcame their unexpected health issues

The form of cancer has not been disclosed but Princess Kate began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".