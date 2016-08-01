Ever wanted to visit Clarence House? Royal residence is now open to the public

Exciting news, royal fans! Clarence House, the official London residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, has opened to the public for a limited period of time. From 1 – 31 August, visitors will be able to step inside the historic house, and enjoy a guided tour of five ground-floor rooms.

Clarence House was built between 1825 and 1827, and it is steeped in royal history. It was home to the Queen Mother for nearly 50 years, between 1953 and 2002, and has also served as the official residence for Prince William, from 2003 until his 2011 marriage, and for Prince Harry from 2003 until 2012.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



VIEW GALLERY



Clarence House is home to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla



The tour of Clarence House begins in the garden, and visitors are then taken inside to see The Lancaster Room, which is used as an 'unofficial waiting room', The Morning Room, The Library, The Dining Room and The Garden Room – where the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla undertake official engagements and receive guests from around the world.

The 45-minute walk-through will give the public a real taste of life inside Clarence House; the arrangement of the rooms and their contents remain much as they were in the time of The Queen Mother, with most of her collection of art work and furniture in their former positions.

VIEW GALLERY



Visitors will be able to enjoy a guided tour of five ground-floor rooms



The Queen Mother possessed an impressive art collection, including a large number of important 20th century paintings by artists including John Piper, Graham Sutherland, Augustus John and Graham Sutherland. Guests can also see superb examples of English porcelain and silver – particularly pieces relating to the Bowes-Lyon family.

A typical visit to Clarence House last one hour, including the 45 minute guided tour, and tickets are priced at £10 for an adult.