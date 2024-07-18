King Charles reveals 'agonising' moment during meeting with world leaders

King Charles hosted a meeting of European leaders on Thursday at Blenheim Palace and during a chat with the new Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, he discussed the "agonising" Euros result.

Joining the King as he made the remark were Angela, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz and Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo. After voicing his thoughts on the final, the King also reflected on the departure of England manager Gareth Southgate, adding: "I feel so sorry for the manager, they always get the blame but in fact he actually did a brilliant job."

Charles also spoke to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who exchanged a friendly greeting with the monarch.

Blenheim Palace hosted the European Policial Community (EPC), an initiative devised by French leader Emmanuel Macron to foster closer ties between European nations following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022.

© WPA Pool The King discussed the football result with Angela Rayner

The monarch had praised the England players following their crushing 2-1 defeat to Spain at the Euros finals on 14 July. Although the Three Lions had managed to equalise during the game, Spain sneaked in a late goal.

Following the defeat, Charles said: "Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

© WPA Pool Charles exchanged a greeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain."

The royal concluded: "But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead."

© WPA Pool The monarch met with European leaders

The Prince of Wales, who attended many of the matches during the tournament, added in his own tribute to the team: "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We're all still so proud of you."

