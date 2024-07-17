King Charles and Princess Charlotte wear matching friendship bracelets - see photos

King Charles and his granddaughter Princess Charlotte have been spotted wearing coordinating friendship bracelets.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter donned two pastel-hued bracelets in pink and sage green as she stepped out to attend the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon with her aunt Pippa and her mother the Princess of Wales

The monarch, meanwhile, was photographed wearing a twisted red and lemon-yellow iteration during his recent two-day visit to the Channel Islands with his wife Queen Camilla.

The royal duo donned matching bracelets this month

In light of the monarch's close bond with his grandchildren, it seems possible that Charles' colourful new accessory was a touching gift from Charlotte, nine.

© Getty Images Charles wore his bracelet during Their Majesties' visit to the Channel Islands

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, kicked off their visit in Jersey before travelling to Guernsey where Her Majesty sported a bandage on her right ankle owing to a reported sprain.

Whilst in Jersey, the pair attended a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court in the capital of St Helier. They later toured a large-scale open-air expo, bringing the best of Jersey into one place, focussing on key areas of the island's agriculture, fishing and aquaculture industries and the island's journey to net zero.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla during their official visit to Jersey

In Guernsey, they attended a Special Sitting of the States of Deliberation of Guernsey's Parliament, sampled local produce, met with royal well-wishers and attended a tea party.

King Charles's touching gifts from his grandchildren

Over the years, the monarch has received a handful of thoughtful gifts from his loved-ones. In December 2022, Charles stepped out in Sandringham rocking a candy-pink tie emblazoned with pastel blue dinosaurs.

© Getty Images Charles has a charming collection of quirky ties

It was the first time the monarch debuted the accessory, and we can't help but think that the accessory was selected by his grandchildren.

Prince George in particular is known to love all-things prehistoric, after being inspired by his exchange with David Attenborough. "He was brilliant with the children when he met them," Prince William told the BBC at the time.

© Getty Images Prince George is thought to be particularly fond of dinosaurs

"He brought out his fossil collection and showed the children that, which, I think, George at the time absolutely adored - he's got loads of dinosaur fossils."

Meanwhile, in November last year, The Telegraph reported that the monarch received a recorded video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet singing 'Happy Birthday' in honour of his special day.