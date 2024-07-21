King Charles set to resume royal tradition with exciting summer plans

King Charles is expected to enjoy an extended summer break in Scotland this year, it has been revealed.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the monarch, 75, is set to resume a royal tradition once adopted by the late Queen Elizabeth II which saw the monarch reside at her Scottish bolthole, Balmoral, until the end of September or early October.

As per the publication, His Majesty's aides have reportedly said that Charles is planning to enjoy a longer break in Scotland, possibly staying at the Castle of Mey, and either Birkhall or Balmoral.

In 2023, Charles opted for a different approach, choosing to return to London early. And in late September, King Charles and Queen Camilla departed for their postponed state visit to France.

During their three-day trip, the royal couple visited Paris and Bordeaux with a ceremonial welcome at the Arc de Triomphe and later, a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

The royal family's Scottish retreat

Located over 50,000 remote acres in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Balmoral has long been a deeply private retreat for the royal family. It affords them a great deal of privacy, with the family enjoying walks, picnics, fishing, and barbecues.

The Duke of Edinburgh left a legacy at the property in the form of a large kitchen garden, which is harvested between August and October during the royal family's summer holiday.

It was also regarded as one of the late Queen's favourite residences. In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke about the wonder of Balmoral.

"It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said, before adding: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time.

"Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Charles and Camilla's busy autumn schedule

In October, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Samoa and Australia. The couple's last trip Down Under was in 2018, when they represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games.

During their autumn visit, they will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024. They are also expected to carry out engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

Their tour will not include a stop in New Zealand, however, due to Charles's ongoing treatment for cancer. A Palace spokesperson said: "The King's doctors have advised that a further extension to Their Majesties' trip should be avoided at this time, to prioritise His Majesty's continued recovery."