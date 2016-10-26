Prince Charles and Camilla land in U.S. for four-day visit

Just weeks before the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton 's second baby, those of us in America get a special royal delivery from Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall . The couple touched down in the U.S. on Tuesday for their official tour of the country where they will meet President Barrack Obama and visit Muhammad Ali’s hometown.

Prince Charles and Camilla touched down in the U.S. on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

Although Charles and Camilla, who wore a Bruce Oldfield dove grey coat and dress, were meant to be greeted by Sir Peter Westmacott, he was unable to make it to the tarmac due to a car accident along the way. Instead, strong winds and Ian Wiggins, deputy head of the British embassy's political office, greeted the couple as they exited their plane that landed at Andrews air force base.

The royal couple was greeted with strong winds Photo: Getty Images

"I am so pleased to welcome The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall back to the United States, ten years after their first official visit together," said Sir Peter, who met the couple later at a reception. "Their trip to Washington and Kentucky will showcase the best of the transatlantic relationship — promoting democratic values, combating climate change, preserving the natural environment, creating opportunities for the next generation — and provide yet another reminder of the essential role the Royal Family play in keeping that relationship special."

The Prince and The Duchess attend a welcome reception hosted by British Ambassador Peter Westmacott and Lady Westmacott @UKinUSA #RoyalVisitUSA A photo posted by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on Mar 17, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT



While the royal couple will make visits at numerous places like George Washington’s home at Mt. Vernon, an Armed Forces retirement home and the National Archives, where the Prince will mark the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta, their most talked about engagement will surely be meeting President Obama on March 19 in the Oval Office. This meeting comes just six months after Prince Charles warmly greeted the President during a reception at the Nato summit in Newport, Wales.

A moment captured by someone on Twitter of President Obama and Prince Charles meeting in September Photo: Twitter

Also during their short trip to the States, Charles and Camilla will make a stop in Louisville, Kentucky on March 20 where the Prince, who is expecting his second grandchild, will give a keynote address to an audience of health practitioners, business, faith and community leaders addressing links between health and our natural environment. He will also receive an award for exceptional leadership in conservation from the International Conservation Caucus Foundation.

During that time, Camilla will visit a food literacy project for youth at a local farm and will visit the Shakespeare Theatre Company where she will tour the theatre, meet staff and children who use the theatre and then view a short production by the company's Text Alive program.

Prince William met with the President in December during his official visit to the United States Photo: Getty Images

This trip will be the 19th official visit for Prince Charles and the second for Camilla. President Obama met with Charles' son William back in December during Will and Kate's official visit to the United States, just shortly after the couple announced that they were expecting a second child.