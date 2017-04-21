Kate Middleton appears at London engagement day after terror attack

One day after London was struck by a terrorist attack, Kate Middleton carried out her scheduled engagement in the city as she visited charity Best Beginnings to launch their series of educational films about maternal mental health. As part of the Heads Together campaign, which she leads with the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, the royal spoke to mothers and fathers about how becoming a parent affected their mental health, including a couple who shared their experience with post-natal depression.

Kate visited the Best Beginnings charity in London to talk parenthood Photo: Getty Images

Although Duchess Kate has a full-time live-in nanny, the mother-of-two has been open about the difficulties of parenting. Earlier this year, the royal empathized with moms and dads who have struggled when she went to the Anna Freud Centre's Early Years Parenting Unit in north London. "Parenting is tough," she said. "And with the history and all the things and the experiences you've all witnessed, to do that on top of your own anxieties, and the lack of support you also received as mothers... I find it extraordinary how you've managed, actually. So really well done."

Carry on: The visit came one day after the city was struck by a terror attack Photo: Getty Images

During Thursday's visit, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom made a speech during which she expressed her sympathy to all those affected by the Westminster terror attack. She said: "Before I begin, I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday's terrible attack in Westminster. We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we're here to talk about."

The royal's engagement, which marked Kate's continued desire to draw attention to child mental health issues and the importance of early intervention, also included learning about how the center supports families who have children under five.

For the day out, Kate opted to wear a familiar outfit, her Eponine tweed top and matching skirt with a gold L.K Bennett clutch bag and nude pumps. Kate previously wore the ensemble in March 2016, and caused the website of the British label to crash as fans visited in an attempt to recreate the Duchess' look.

The Duchess of Cambridge's last engagements were over the weekend as she visited Paris with Prince William. For that trip the well-traveled royal paid tribute to the City of Light by wearing French label Chanel.

