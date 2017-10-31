Prince William reveals the life-saving lesson he's teaching Prince George

Prince William met with some extraordinary people as he attended the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening – among them five-year-old Suzie McCash, this year's recipient of the Child of Courage award, who saved her mother's life at the age of four when she called 999 – Britain's 911 – after her mother collapsed and stopped breathing. The Prince was visibly impressed about Suzie's heroic efforts and confessed he had 'no idea' what his own son would do in the same situation. The royal told the little girl, "I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do. And do you know what? I'm going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you've done. It's really important."

Hero Suzie McCash's story has inspired Prince William to teach Prince George how to make an emergency 911 call Photo: Getty Images



Prince William also spent time talking to 17-year-old Moin Younis, winner of the Teenager of Courage, who suffers from a painful and rare genetic skin disorder called Epidermolysis, which causes his skin to blister and bleed at the slightest touch. Speaking to the Mirror afterwards, Moin said of the Prince: "He was amazing. The fact he knows such a lot about me, it means that the stuff I do does go out there."

Award winner Moin Younis, 17, who also met the royal, said that William was 'one of the nicest guys ever' Photo: Getty Images

He added: "I thought he was one of the nicest guys ever. He looks like a very quiet guy but when you get to meet him he's just one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet, honestly. Him coming here tonight is going to keep me going."

Prince William's night out preceded wife the Duchess of Cambridge's Tuesday visit to the Lawn Tennis Association, where the pregnant royal donned workout gear so she could step onto the court herself. Kate had taken a break from royal duties for a few weeks as she battled severe morning sickness, but lately Kensington Palace has been adding more dates to her diary – including a gala set for next week – a sign that the Duchess is feeling better by the day.