Prince William and Princess Kate prepare to leave Windsor for children's Easter holidays

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up for some quality family time together as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis break up for the school holidays on Friday.

George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, have almost one month off and aren't due back into the classroom until 17 April.

The Wales family usually spend the children's holidays at their second home, the ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, so it's likely the royals will decamp there in the coming days.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis are breaking up for the school holidays today

They may choose, however, to first attend the Easter church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle with the rest of the royal family before travelling to Norfolk.

William and Kate usually attend the service with other senior royals, including King Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more.

Prince Louis made his debut last year, holding on to Kate's hand as he arrived at the chapel, while George and Charlotte joined the royal family for their first public Easter outing in 2022.

© Getty Prince Louis made his Easter Sunday church service debut last year

If the Waleses do head to Sandringham this Easter, they will be afforded much privacy, as locals there aren't fazed by their royal neighbours.

Kate will have the freedom to go out for walks on the beach with the family dogs and enjoy fun Easter activities with the children, including making Easter bonnets, painting eggs, baking, and holding an Easter egg hunt at home. As William said during a visit to a youth club last week: "My wife is the arty one."

The Princess, 42, is also gearing up to return to work. Kensington Palace announced that she would be resuming royal duties after Easter, following her abdominal surgery in January. She has been recuperating at home in Windsor and has only been sighted a couple of times in public.

She will most likely carry out her first engagement after 17 April when her children go back to school.