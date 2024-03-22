Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis prepare to leave Windsor for Easter holidays
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Prince William and Princess Kate prepare to leave Windsor for children's Easter holidays

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School

2 minutes ago
Prince Louis made his Easter Sunday debut
Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up for some quality family time together as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis break up for the school holidays on Friday. 

George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, have almost one month off and aren't due back into the classroom until 17 April.

The Wales family usually spend the children's holidays at their second home, the ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, so it's likely the royals will decamp there in the coming days. 

William and Kate will step out on Easter Sunday with George, Charlotte and Louis© Getty
George, Charlotte and Louis are breaking up for the school holidays today

They may choose, however, to first attend the Easter church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle with the rest of the royal family before travelling to Norfolk.

William and Kate usually attend the service with other senior royals, including King Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more.

Prince Louis made his debut last year, holding on to Kate's hand as he arrived at the chapel, while George and Charlotte joined the royal family for their first public Easter outing in 2022.

Prince Louis stole the show in his cobalt blue shorts© Getty
Prince Louis made his Easter Sunday church service debut last year

If the Waleses do head to Sandringham this Easter, they will be afforded much privacy, as locals there aren't fazed by their royal neighbours. 

Kate will have the freedom to go out for walks on the beach with the family dogs and enjoy fun Easter activities with the children, including making Easter bonnets, painting eggs, baking, and holding an Easter egg hunt at home. As William said during a visit to a youth club last week: "My wife is the arty one."

The Princess, 42, is also gearing up to return to work. Kensington Palace announced that she would be resuming royal duties after Easter, following her abdominal surgery in January. She has been recuperating at home in Windsor and has only been sighted a couple of times in public

She will most likely carry out her first engagement after 17 April when her children go back to school. 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more