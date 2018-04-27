Prince Louis is a famed warrior: Royal baby names and their meanings

Your baby may not be a mini royal, but that doesn't mean that their name can't be! With all of the various royal families around the world, finding the right amount of inspiration for your future son or daughter's moniker shouldn't be a problem. Here, HELLO! lists some possible royal baby names, including their meaning and historic significance, from A to Z.



SCROLL DOWN FOR BOYS' NAMES





FIND INSPIRATION IN THESE NAMES FOR GIRLS

Amalia, Hardworking. Princess Amalia will surely one day live up to her name when she ascends the throne. King Willem-Alexander's eldest child also shares the same name with Princess Claire of Luxembourg's little girl.

Beatrice, Bringer of joy. This traditional name has had resurgence in popularity thanks to Prince William’s cousin Princess Beatrice, who shares her name with Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter.

Charlotte, Free, strong. A feminine spin on Charles, this has been the name of numerous nobles, including glamorous Princess Charlotte (1796-1817) and the youngest Windsor, William and Duchess Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte's name means 'free' and 'strong' Photo: Getty Images

Diana, Goddess of the moon, divine. The first Lady Diana Spencer wasn't Prince William and Prince Harry's mom, Princess Diana. The artist daughter of the Duke of Marlborough (1734-1808) shared the name.

Elizabeth, Oath of God. This is the name of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's current monarch, and her late mother, Queen Elizabeth I. Elizabeth is also Kate Middleton's middle name.

Fiona, White, fair. Like Shrek’s modern princess bride, the name Fiona is an updated version of the original Scottish and Irish eponyms Finola and Finnuala.

Gabriella, God is my strength. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco gave their daughter this name, while Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's journalist daughter Lady Gabriella is nicknamed 'Ella.'





Princess Gabriella, above, twin sister of little Prince Jacques of Monaco, shares her name with Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Photo: Getty Images



Isabella, God’s promise. The Spanish form of Elizabeth, this name has been given to more than 20 international queens and other royal women. It is also the name of Denmark's Princess Isabella, daughter of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik.

Kate, Pure. There are no “Kates” in royal history, but five Catherines have been queen, including Catherine of Aragon, whose marriage with Henry VIII sparked the Protestant Reformation.

Leonore, Light. Princess Leonore of Sweden, born in 2014, is the daughter of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill. The royal tot is seventh in the line of succession to the Swedish throne. King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughter, who will be queen of Spain one day, is named Princess Leonor.

Isabella is the name of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Norway's little princess, seen here with big brother Prince Christian Photo: Post Greenland, Steen Brogaard

Mary, Strong waters. Denmark's future queen, Crown Princess Mary, holds this name. Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother Mary of Teck was engaged to Prince Albert. After he died of the flu, she wed his younger brother, the future George V.

Noor, Light. Jordanian royal Queen Noor comes to mind when we think of this name; however, Noor, which is of Arabic origin, is actually a unisex title.

Olga, Holy. Derived from the Scandinavian “Helga,” Olga is a popular name in Russian aristocracy.

Philippa, Lover of horses. The feminine form of Philip, this Greek name – derived from Alexander the Great’s father – is also the full name of Duchess Kate’s non-royal younger sister who is of course nicknamed Pippa.

Quinn, Wise, queen. Perfect for a born ruler, Quinn, which means fifth-born, would also be ideal for a family’s fifth infant.

Rose. Princess Margaret’s flowery middle name was at the insistence of George V. His wife had wanted to call her “Ann Margaret.”

Savannah, Treeless plain. The Queen’s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his Canadian wife, Autumn, gave their first daughter this name, which has Native American origins.

Thyra, Thor’s struggle. Two Danish princesses had this name, pronounced “Tara.” The elder Thyra’s sister, Alexandra, married Queen Victoria’s eldest son, Edward VII.

Ursula, Little female bear. St. Ursula, a Roman-British Christian saint was, legend has it, the daughter of a king, who was martyred after she refused to marry.

Wanda, Slender, young tree. The story of Polish Queen Wanda – who drowned herself to avoid marrying an enemy – is a legend in Poland.

Xenia, Hospitality. Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna of Russia was a muse to Danish composer Valdemar Vater. He wrote the “Xenia Polka Mazurka” for her.

Yasmin, Jasmine flower. Hollywood royalty meets the real thing in Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, the daughter of Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan.

Zara, Bright as the dawn. It’s thanks to her uncle, Prince Charles, that the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips got her name. “She made a sudden and positive arrival and my brother thought it was an appropriate name,” said Princess Anne at one time.

FIND INSPIRATION IN THESE NAMES FOR BOYS





Alexander, Defender of the people. The feminine version, Alexandra, is Queen Elizabeth’s middle name, and it’s believed William and Kate gave their son Prince George this middle name in tribute to her.

Brice, From the town of Bruis. This is the family name of famed Scottish king, Robert, who led the country to independence from England in 1320.

Charles, Freeman. Prince Charles shares a moniker with Charles II (1630-1685), who came to power when the monarchy was restored in 1660.

David, Beloved. In something of a royal tradition, King Edward VIII (later Duke of Windsor) was known informally as David, the last of his seven names.

Edward, Noble strength. King Edward I’s (1239 – 1307) campaign to bring Scotland under English control is the subject of the film Braveheart. And, of course, Queen Elizabeth named her son Prince Edward.

Frederick, Peaceful ruler. Always a favorite with royals, the name had a surge in popula­rity in the 18th century when the German House of Hanover claimed the throne. Denmark's future king is Crown Prince Frederik, son of Queen Margrethe II.

George, Farmer. Prince George shares his name with the Queen’s beloved father, George VI, who saw Great Britain through the Second World War.

Henry, Ruler of the estate. He’s known to the world as Prince Harry, but the rugged young royal’s first name is actually Henry – one of the most-storied royal names.

Hussein, Handsome one. There's no denying Queen Rania's photogenic son, Crown Prince Hussein lives up to his name! He also has the brains to back up his good looks, having graduated with a degree in International History from Georgetown University.

Indulf, Wolf. This unusual moniker is the English version of the medieval Gaelic name “Ildulb.” Indulf mac Causantin (d. 962) was king of the Scots.

James, Supplanting. The 20th-most-popular boy’s name in Canada last year, James is also the name of many British kings and Kate’s beloved younger brother, entrepreneur James Middleton.

Jigme, No Fear. The name given to the Dragon King and Queen Jetsun Pema's firstborn, Prince Jigme, is very popular in the Kingdom of Bhutan. Since 1905, Kings of Bhutan have been named Jigme.

Kenneth, Fire. King Kenneth MacAlpin is considered by some to be the founding father of Scotland in the ninth century.

Louis, Famed warrior. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose this name for their third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, and both Prince William and Prince George have Louis as their middle name, likely chosen to honor Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten. Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son is also named Louis.

Michael, Who is like God. As well as being the name of Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, it is also the name of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

Nicholas, Victory of the people. The Duke of Kent’s son Lord Nicholas Windsor, now in his 40s, shares a name with the saint who is believed to protect sailors. Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Chris O'Neill's son also holds the name, Prince Nicolas.

Prince Nicolas of Sweden's name means 'victory of the people' Photo: Getty Images

Octavius, Eighth. Royal families would give this name to the eighth child (or eighth boy), as with Prince Octavius (1779-1783), eighth son of King George III.

Philip, Fond of horses. Prince Charles paid tribute to his father, Prince Philip, when naming his first-born. Philip is one of Prince William’s middle names.

Quincy, Estate of the fifth son. Derived from the Latin word “quintus,” this was the name of rebel leader Saer de Quincy, 1st Earl of Winchester (1155-1219).

Richard, Brave power. King Richard III (1452-1485) may have gotten a bad rap from Shakespeare, but this name has never gone out of style.

Stephen, Crown. A fitting choice for a royal, Stephen wasn’t always a proper name; it was used as a noun in Homer’s ancient Greek epic The Illiad.

Thomas, Twin. Thomas Becket (1120-1170), the Archbishop of Canterbury, had disputes with King Henry II and was killed by his men.

Victor, Champion. Despite its martial meaning, this name is more famous for its association with saints and religious figures than warriors.

Vincent, Conqueror, victor. Prince Vincent and his twin sister Princess Josephine tend to adorably steal the scene when they step out with their parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

William, Determined protector. Unless he decides to use a different name – as many monarchs have done – Prince William will become King William V.

Xavier, New house. St. Francis Xavier (1506-1552) was one of the first Jesuit missionaries and devoted his life to taking Roman Catholicism to Asia.

Young. King Henry II’s successor was known as Henry the Young King to differentiate between father and son. He lived from 1155-1183.

Zeid, To grow. Perfect for a born leader, the name represents a person who encourages progression in himself and others.

