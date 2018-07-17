Why Prince William and Kate Middleton changed the rules and shared this new photo of Prince Louis How adorable is Prince Louis?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised royal watchers by releasing an additional photo of Prince Louis one day after his official christening portraits were unveiled. Fans had originally been treated to four pictures taken at Clarence House, including a gorgeous one of the Cambridges as a family of five. But on Monday morning, the palace delighted fans with an incredibly sweet snap of Louis laughing in his mother's arms.

The additional shot was taken by Matt Porteous – the same photographer who captured Prince George's third birthday portraits in 2016. HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash understands that William and Kate asked Mr Porteous to take the informal shots for their personal family albums, but decided to share the candid photo with the public because it was just too lovely not to.

Jersey-based professional Mr Porteous, who came recommended to William and Kate years ago through a friend, is known for his more modern and relaxed photographs. As his online biography states, his images are "alive with emotion and movement" and allow us a "glimpse of his excitement, his humour, his soul".

Meanwhile, Matt Holyoak was the official photographer of the day. He was in charge of taking the more formal portraits in the Morning room of Clarence House – of baby Louis with the royal family, of the Cambridges as a family of five, of the royal family and the Middletons, and lastly of Kate and her newborn son in the Clarence House gardens. Mr Holyoak photographed the Queen and Prince Philip on their 70th wedding anniversary last November.

"I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event," My Holyoak said. "Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs."

At his christening, the tiny Prince looked simply adorable in a cream gown which many royal babies before him have worn. The robe, which was created by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly, is a replica of the intricate lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. The special occasion was Louis' first public appearance since he made his debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April, and it marked the Cambridges' first outing as a family of five.