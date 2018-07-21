Prince George has the biggest smile in adorable fifth birthday portrait George turns five on 22 July

Prince George is just the sweetest! The little Prince turns five on 22 July, and to mark the special occasion, Kensington Palace released a gorgeous picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's oldest child on the eve of his birthday. The portrait was taken by Matt Porteous in the grounds of Clarence House following Prince Louis' christening earlier in the month. Looking slightly away from the camera and displaying a toothy grin, George looks utterly adorable – and very happy – as he poses for the picture in hid grandad's garden. George is also wearing the same outfit he had been wearing during the christening - a white short-sleeved shirt with blue buttons, which appeared to be the same Daniel shirt by Amaia that he wore to the 2018 Trooping the Colour, teamed with a pair of his trademark shorts.

This is George's first birthday with his baby brother Louis, and there is no doubt that Prince William and Kate will make it a day to remember for him. The Cambridge family are thought to be celebrating his big day on private island Mustique with the Middletons, one of their favourite holiday destinations. George has hit a lot of big milestones since his last birthday, including starting school in September. The future King is enrolled at Thomas's Battersea in Wandsworth, London, the same school attended by his cousin Maud, the daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor.

George has also starting learning how to ride this year. HELLO! exclusively revealed that he is having lessons at Windsor and has been practicing on a Shetland pony that belongs to William's cousin Zara Tindall, a talented equestrian herself. The insider said: "William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it's something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals. But obviously he's only small so they didn't want to put him on a big horse. They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he's been learning to ride on one of those."

While his parents have done everything they can to make sure that George, and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have as normal a childhood as possible, royal fans have been delighted this year as the royal siblings have been making far more public appearances, recently surprising fans at a charity polo match in June that William was taking part in, and as a page boy at uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.

Earlier in the week, Royal Mint released a new £5 coin in honour of Prince George turning five, which features the legend of St George and the Dragon as well as the year 2018. It also comes in a special presentation pack entitled The Progress of a Prince. Royal fans can get their hands on the coin by purchasing them on the Royal Mint's website for £13. A silver proof version is also available for £82.50, while a celebration sovereign, which will be struck on George's fifth birthday on Sunday, is priced at £500.

