You won't believe how much David Beckham is paid for each sponsored Instagram post

David Beckham is paid an eye-watering amount of money for each sponsored post he shares on Instagram. According to a rich list compiled by Hopper HQ, an app that allows you to schedule Instagram posts, David rakes in up to £228,000 for each post. The retired footballer promotes labels such as Adidas and TUDOR Watch, as well as brands that he is affiliated to. These include men's grooming experts House 99, which David founded; Haig Club whiskey, which he helped launch in 2014 and menswear line Kent & Curwen, which he part-owns.

David is ranked the 12th highest-paid Instagram earner in the world, but he holds the top spot in the UK. In terms of UK accounts, he is followed by fellow footballer Gareth Bale, who scores up to £140,000 for each sponsored post, and boxer Conor McGregor, who is paid £95,000 per post.

Fashion and beauty vlogger Zoella, who pulls in £12,000 per post, is the fourth highest earner in the UK, followed by model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who receives almost £9,000 per post.

In the global list, it may come as no surprise that Kylie Jenner topped the rankings. The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has 111m followers, can charge up to £760,000 per post – that's $1m! The second highest-paid celebrity in the world is Selena Gomez, who, with 139m followers, can receive approximately £608,000 per post.

David shares a sponsored post for grooming experts, House 99

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo can expect to be paid £569,000 per post, followed by Kim Kardashian in fourth place with £547,000 per post, and Beyoncé with £531,000.

Last year, footballer David was among several celebrities who were in possible breach of consumer law after he promoted Kent & Curwen without identifying the posts as adverts. It was considered a grey area as David part-owned the clothes company. He clearly acknowledges his sponsored posts now, by tagging them "Paid partnership with".