Princess Eugenie's nickname for mum Sarah Ferguson revealed This is lovely!

Princess Eugenie is close to both her parents, and has an excellent relationship with her sister Princess Beatrice too. The royal bride-to-be and her older sister recently gave a revealing interview about their family life in the September issue of Vogue, where Beatrice disclosed that she calls her sister "Euge" for short, but that isn’t the only nickname used among the York family! Eugenie, and presumably Beatrice too, call their mum, Sarah, Duchess of York, "Mumsie" for short. This was revealed earlier in the year, when Sarah congratulated Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their engagement in an exclusive letter printed in HELLO!, where she signed off her message using the names "Mumsie and Sarahs."

Princess Eugenie is incredibly close to her mum

Sarah prides herself on being an excellent mum to her two daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew, and told HELLO! that it was by far her greatest achievement in life. She said: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls show that." The 58-year-old also went on to praise her ex-husband. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us," she said.

MORE: Here's how you can have afternoon tea with the Queen

Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie throughout the years

It's certainly an exciting time for the York family, with Eugenie and Jack's wedding just two months away. While chatting to Vogue, Eugenie opened up about her plans for the wedding, revealing that her big sister will be maid of honour, and that there will be a few extra-special touches to the big day, including a zero-plastic policy. "It's been eye-opening. My whole house is anti-plastic now - and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," she said.

READ: The reason why Princess Charlotte only ever wears a dress

Sarah Ferguson's proudest achievement is being a mum to her daughters

The Princess' engagement was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."