The reason why Princess Charlotte only ever wears dresses The little girl always looks adorable!

She may be only three years old, but Princess Charlotte has an incredible influence when it comes to her outfits, and more often than not, the pieces she wears sell out and are later replicated. And while her brother Prince George has his own trademark style – only wearing shorts out in public – Charlotte has only ever been seen out wearing a smock dress. Her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, likes to co-ordinate her little girl's outfits, so she normally has a matching cardigan, shoes and a bow to go with her frock. And while she always looks adorable, there is in fact a reason why we will only ever see Charlotte in the same type of outfit – and it all comes down to tradition.

Princess Charlotte wears dresses for tradition, but there is no rule against her wearing trousers

Royal expert and founder of Royal Musings blog, Marlene Koenig, told HELLO! that all young royal girls throughout time have worn dresses out in public so that they have a "clean, traditional look." She said: "If you look at photos of young royal girls – from Princess Anne to Princess Charlotte, you will notice that they tend to wear smocked dresses as little girls when they are in public with their parents – getting dressed up… a clean, traditional look."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shock travellers by doing this while on holiday

Loading the player...

Princess Charlotte always steals the show

However, there are no rules that say that little girls can't wear trousers, instead it is simply formality. "If the Duchess is in a dress in public and Charlotte is with her, most likely Charlotte, at this age, will be in a dress – also in formal portraits, on the balcony for the Trooping of the Colour," Marlene explained. "I expect that when the kids are at home, playing in the nursery or in the backyard, they are wearing more casual clothes."

READ: Princess Charlotte is identical to Prince William in new unearthed photo

The little Princess already loves fashion!

Charlotte has already expressed an interest in fashion. In June, William visited Liverpool where he was gifted a pink satchel for his daughter, which was embossed with her name. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the meeting, bag-makers Keith and Gail Hanshaw revealed that he said: "Charlotte will be obsessed with that – I'll never be able to get it off her."

MORE: Prince William and Kate go dancing in Mustique - details