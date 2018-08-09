David Attenborough just beat Prince William and Kate in the popularity stakes This is interesting!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are much-loved by the British public, as is Sir David Attenborough, so it came as no surprise when the trio were ranked in a new survey conducted by Go Compare, which had asked members of the public across the UK who their most desired celebrity neighbour would be. However, while Prince William and Kate came in at number six in the popularity stakes, David was the ultimate dream-neighbour, and topped first place in the star-studded survey. Other well-known names that were listed included Mary Berry in second place, and Lorraine Kelly in ninth place.

David Attenborough is who everyone wants to live next door to

David has close links with the royal family, and featured in a documentary with the Queen back in April, The Queen's Green Planet. Viewers adored seeing the duo together as they walked around Her Majesty's grounds at Buckingham Palace, chatting about everything from Donald Trump to the difficulties that come with finding the Queen a birthday present. Prior to the show being broadcast, David revealed his nerves at filming with the 91-year-old monarch. Chatting to Radio Times, he said: "There was a certain amount of apprehension because all sorts of things could have gone wrong."

MORE: A look inside royal family homes

Prince William and Kate came in sixth place in the survey

William and Kate, meanwhile, have been enjoying spending some quality family time together on the second leg of their summer holiday this week. The family are currently in Norfolk and staying at their country house, Anmer Hall. According to Twitter user Cepe Smith, William was seen travelling to and from France for his engagement on Wednesday with RAF Marham Norfolk.

READ: Designer tea towels are the next big thing - just ask Kate Middleton

It's been an exciting summer so far for the Cambridges, who recently came back to the UK following their holiday in Mustique. During their time away, Kate and William even enjoyed a rare night out at the island's famous Basil's Bar - which is also a hit with the likes of Mick Jagger. Fellow revellers exclusively revealed to HELLO! that William and Kate attended "on the early side" of the party and looked to be having a great time.