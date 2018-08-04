Prince William and Kate Middleton notably absent from friend's wedding Prince Harry acted as best man at the wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised royal watchers on Saturday after failing to attend their friend's wedding in Surrey. The couple were expected to be on the guest list, and it was previously suggested that William and Kate had flown back from their holiday in Mustique to attend the nuptials, but sadly for royal fans the Cambridges were a no-show.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were royal guests of honour at Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' big day however, with the Duke of Sussex reportedly acting as best man. Harry was one of the first guests to arrive at the church in Frensham village just before three o'clock, and was shortly followed by his wife Meghan, who was pictured chatting with the couple's friends outside the venue.

Harry and Meghan attend their friend's wedding:

Meghan, who happened to be celebrating her 37th birthday, looked absolutely stunning in a colour-blocked pastel midi skirt and a sleeveless black shirt. The royal teamed her elegant outfit with a gorgeous black Philip Treacy hat and leather belt which tied at the waist, as well as a matching box clutch and her trusty Aquazzura heels. She wore her hair down in pretty loose waves – in a change to her go-to sleek bun of late – and went for a strong makeup look with well-defined brows, a smoky eyeshadow, sweep of highlighter and her trademark nude lip.

Harry and Meghan were guests of honour

It's not entirely known why William and Kate, who have been holidaying in Mustique, did not attend their friend Charlie's wedding – although the couple may have always planned to shun the spotlight and slip into the reception later this evening. Harry and Meghan were always sure to attend, with the Prince's best man duties a poorly kept secret.

The bride and groom after their wedding

Harry has been friends with Charlie ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children. The pair have been photographed together on multiple occasions, including the rugby world cup in 2015, and it is believed that Charlie and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding. Thomas is good friends with Prince William, and is also Princess Charlotte's godfather.