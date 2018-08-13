The Queen is hiring - and you can live in the palace! The Queen is hiring for Buckingham Palace – and you even receive accommodation in the grounds

Are you a dab hand at food prep and always wondered what it would be like to live at Buckingham Palace? Then this might be the job for you! The Queen is looking for a kitchen porter to join the Royal Household, who will be there to assist the kitchen team to prepare and serve food, as well as keep the kitchen and clean-up areas clean and tidy. Not only does the job offer nearly £20k per annum, the role also offers live-in accommodations with all meals provided – sounds good to us!

Would you like to live in the palace?

Experience is not necessary for the role as the right candidate will be given training, but would be ideal for anyone who would like a career in hospitality. The role is asking for "a natural team player, happy to get involved, use initiative and work with your colleagues to achieve a smooth daily service". The full-time role also asks for a good understanding of food hygiene and safety and offers 33 days of holiday and a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously opened up about what it was like working at Buckingham Palace, saying: "Cooking at Buckingham Palace was amazing. It was everything I expected it to be. They have the most amazing produce, the best quality food, the best ingredients to work with. Just little things like picking up the phone and calling Harrods and asking for a rack of lamb with a two-inch eye of meat and six bones – you got everything you wanted." He also revealed some of Her Majesty's favourite treats! He said: "The royal chefs send a whole cake up to Her Majesty every day for tea. She will sometimes take a slice and then it is never seen at the royal table again… The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone – sometimes this means it following her to Windsor Castle for the weekend."

