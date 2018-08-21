Sarah Ferguson reveals she's gearing up to cry at Princess Eugenie's wedding Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank on 12 October

Sarah Ferguson is gearing up for a very important role this October - and that is mother-of-the-bride! Speaking on The One Show earlier this month, the 58-year-old - whose youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is set to marry her partner Jack Brooksbank on 12 October - revealed that she understands why mothers get emotional at weddings. "I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now," she confessed. "All my life I've thought: 'What is she crying for? It's lovely, it's a great day.' But it's just the little one, my little girl."

Looking ahead to the upcoming nuptials, Sarah admitted that she is yet to finalise her outfit. "Eugenie is in control," she said of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew. "She is so sorted. She knows exactly what she wants. Jack and her are very contemporary, they are very inclusive. They are all about love and they want this wedding to be about that – to include everybody, to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else."

When asked what sort of mother-in-law she will be, Sarah replied: "The best… The good news is that Jack works for Casamigos Tequila, so I'm perfect. He'll just hand me the tequila and say: 'Come on, mother-in-law, down it!'" Their close relationship was in evidence at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, when Sarah greeted Jack with a warm hug at St George's Chapel, the same place he and Eugenie will marry.

Eugenie and Jack - just like Harry and Meghan - will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding. The happy couple announced their engagement in late January, and are set to tie the knot in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends.

