The Duchess of York reveals hopes to become a grandmother ahead of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding This is adorable!

The Duchess of York gave a very rare interview to The One Show on Friday, appearing on the BBC programme to raise awareness for two of her charities, Street Child and Children in Crisis. Of course, the conversation also turned to the upcoming royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – and Sarah couldn't resist chatting about the big day and what the future holds. When asked whether she'd make a good grandmother, she said: "Excellent – I used to write children’s books, and I am a child, I haven’t grown up." Aw!

Sarah with Princess Eugenie and Jack

The mother-of-two also opened up about her close relationship with her future son-in-law Jack, admitting that she'll be "the best" mother-in law. She added: "The good news is Jack also works as the European Manager for Casamigos Tequila, so I am perfect." It seems the pair share an interest!

"Eugenie is very controlled – she is so sorted. She knows exactly what she wants," Sarah said of the planning process for the royal nuptials. "Jack and Eugenie are very contemporary, they are very inclusive, and they are all about love, and they want this wedding to be about that – to include everybody and to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else."

She also revealed that she hasn't had a chance to shop for her outfit yet, explaining that she'd been too busy helping to organise the event. She did admit that she was expecting the day to be an emotional one, though. "I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now. All my life I thought, 'Oh, what’s she crying for?' It’s lovely, it’s a great day."

Sarah also took to Instagram on Friday night to share a snap with presenters Alex Jones and Michael Ball after her big interview. "Big gratitude to @BBCTheOneShow for having Tom Dannatt and I to talk about our charity @streetchilduk and how we can help some of the 121 million children in the world who don’t have the chance of an education," she wrote.