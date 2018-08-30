WATCH: The very surprising public move Prince Harry made on Hamilton date night with Meghan Props to you, Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the public eye on Wednesday night, attending a special charity performance of hit musical Hamilton on London's West End. And while all eyes were on the royal couple, Harry made a very confident move of his own when he joined the cast on stage following the show – breaking into song on the microphone! The hip-hop musical depicts the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, and at some points mocks the British monarchy through the pompous character of King George III – but Harry was quick to join in the fun himself by singing a line from his song.

Harry certainly won the crowds over with his singing!

Ahead of the show, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said in an interview it would be "fun and surreal" to see Harry and Meghan's reactions to the extravagant character. Then, on introducing the Prince to the stage following the performance, he told the audience he'd first thought-up the character on his honeymoon - adding: "Smash cut to 2018 I'm sitting next to his sixth-great grandson. Ladies and gentlemen, the Duke of Sussex."

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Loading the player...

Harry, taking the microphone, then broke into mock-song, singing the first line of the British king's signature tune. "You say..." he sang, before cutting himself off – though the cast behind him were clearly delighted, jumping and clapping. "You did try, but I said no," he joked to Lin.

MORE: Duchess Meghan has given her first TV interview as a royal – and you might be surprised at what it's about

The special performance of the show was held in support of HIV charity Sentebale, which was co-founded by Prince Harry. The royal couple have long been fans of Hamilton, heading out on a date night in February to the West End version – and this is in fact the third time Meghan has seen it, having watched it on Broadway a couple of years ago with close friend Priyanka Chopra.

Harry and Meghan with the Hamilton cast

She asked Lin-Manuel before the show: “Have you seen it yet in London? Because I found it so amazing to watch how that plays versus here, and the response is so different but everyone loves it."

MORE: Meghan Markle wows in tuxedo mini dress for an evening at the theatre with Prince Harry