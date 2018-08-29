Meghan Markle wows in tuxedo mini dress by this Canadian designer for an evening at the theatre with Prince Harry The new royal wore a beautiful outfit for a fun night out in London

It was back to work for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday evening after a well-deserved break over the summer holidays. The newlyweds attended a charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre to raise money for the HIV charity Sentebale, co-founded by Prince Harry. Looking well-rested after her time away from the spotlight, Meghan was radiant in a black tuxedo mini dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles. The ensemble costs £327 on the brand's website, and features two patch pockets. The new royal looked glamorous as she arrived at the theatre with Harry, accessorising her look with matching black heels and a chic black clutch bag. The Prince looked equally dapper in a suit.

We can only imagine the excitement inside the theatre during the performance, which tells the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton – the show has won a host of awards and is the musical-of-the-moment in the capital. After the show, Harry and Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda addressed the audience and the Duke and Duchess met members of the cast and the charity, which Harry formed with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho after his gap year in South Africa.

The couple are set for a wonderful evening, greeting the public with huge smiles and waves. Meghan was as beautiful as ever, wearing her hair in her trademark bun and showcasing a stronger makeup look than her much-loved natural style. The royal looked stunning with a smoky eye, bold sweep of blush and a nude lip. We love her stylish necklace and coordinating bracelet - the ideal accessories for her stylish outfit.

The Duchess looked stunning in her tuxedo mini dress

Harry and Meghan are believed to have visited the Queen at Balmoral over the summer. The Sunday Times reported that the couple stayed with the monarch on her Aberdeenshire estate, where they enjoyed a relaxing break in the Scottish countryside. It is likely that Prince William and Kate, and the couple's young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also at the residence.

Now it's back to a busy schedule of royal engagements for the newlyweds and watching Hamilton in London was a fabulous way to kick off their working year together. .

