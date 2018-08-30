Duchess Meghan has given her first TV interview as a royal – and you might be surprised at what it's about We can't wait to watch…

The Duchess of Sussex has given her very first sit-down interview as a member of the royal family. Meghan has already spoken to the cameras for an exciting new documentary, entitled Queen of the World, which will be broadcast on ITV in September! According to the Daily Mail, the film will explore the Queen's global role, and her plan to pass her responsibilities on to the younger royals going forward – and Meghan has given an interview on she and husband Prince Harry's commitment to the young people of the Commonwealth.

Harry and Meghan recently returned to work after a summer break

Interviews have also been given by Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex, according to the report. Of course, Prince Harry recently appeared and pledged his own passions for the wellbeing and conservation of the Commonwealth in another ITV documentary, The Queen's Green Planet.

Harry was recently named Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in the first major public role given to him by the Queen, and since then, he and Meghan have been committed to working with young people from all over the world. She is expected to speak on their passion for their new roles in the documentary.

The pair even hit the ground running before making their marriage vows to each other – opening the Commonwealth Youth Forum in April and meeting young leaders looking to debate the challenges facing their generation.

May's royal wedding

Queen of the World will reportedly also explore the Queen's early career as Head of the Commonwealth. At the time, she had the eight Commonwealth countries embroidered on her Coronation gown – a number that had risen to 53 by the time Meghan chose to have the flowers of the Commonwealth sewn into her wedding veil in May - something the Duchess will touch on during the interview.

Nicolas Kent, creative director for Oxford Films and executive producer of the documentary, said: "With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about to embark on their first Commonwealth Tour to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific exactly sixty-five years after the Queen’s first Commonwealth Tour, this series could not be more timely."