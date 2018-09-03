Prince Frederik of Denmark forced to cancel engagements after hospitalisation The future king of Denmark has previously spoken about his back pain

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark has been forced to cancel his upcoming engagements after undergoing back surgery on Sunday. The Danish palace released a statement, confirming that Frederik had successfully had an operation to correct a slipped disc. He was discharged from the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on Monday. Crown Princess Mary's husband is now recovering at home and will not carry out any official duties in the next couple of weeks.

The future king of Denmark was due to mark Nature Day on Monday as well as take part in an army-related engagement on Wednesday. His trip to Finland, scheduled for next week, has also been postponed.

Frederik and Mary's sweetest moments:

Loading the player...

Frederik, who turned 50 in May, has previously opened up about his back pain. In a video promoting the Royal Run – a racing event held to celebrate his birthday – he said: "I have had a few back problems lately which have stopped me from going running as I would like to." Despite his health problem, the crown prince took part in the celebratory run.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals she'll be taking her kids to Australia for I'm a Celebrity

The father-of-four is likely recovering at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, where he lives with his wife Mary and their children: Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and seven-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Frederik was last pictured in public on Wednesday with the Macrons

Frederik was most recently pictured in public last Wednesday during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Denmark. The Prince and his wife Mary bid an official farewell to the couple at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen. The night before, the royals and the Macrons attended a lavish state dinner at Christiansborg Palace, held in the politician's honour.

MORE: Phillip Schofield causes controversy with Dec baby comment

Australia-born Mary looked stunning in a caped black and white formal gown and her blue ceremonial sash – which she teamed with the Ruby Parure tiara, one of the Danish royals' oldest set of jewels. Her sister-in-law Princess Marie was also in attendance with her husband Prince Joachim, looking exquisite in an off-the-shoulder crimson gown which she paired with a sparkling silver clutch.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.