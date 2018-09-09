Sarah Ferguson follows in the Queen's footsteps after special meeting The mother-of-two jetted off to Gothenburg, Sweden late last week for a worthy cause

Sarah Ferguson is renowned for fronting worthy campaigns and is often travelling around the world to attend charity galas and fight good causes. And late last week, the mother-of-two took a trip to Gothenburg, Sweden for an extra special meeting, where she attended the Perfect World Foundation gala dinner to present an honorary award to Sir David Attenborough. David – who met up with the Queen earlier in the year in her gardens at Buckingham Palace – looked delighted to see Sarah, who he met up with prior to the awards at a photocall at Gothenburg Botanical Gardens. Posing for photos at the picturesque spot, Sarah looked stylish in a sunny yellow blazer, which she teamed with a black skirt and navy velvet buckled shoes.

Sarah Ferguson presented David Attenborough with an honorary award

David has close links with the royal family, and featured in a documentary with the Queen back in April, The Queen's Green Planet. Viewers adored seeing the duo together as they walked around Her Majesty's grounds at Buckingham Palace, chatting about everything from Donald Trump to the difficulties that come with finding the Queen a birthday present. Prior to the show being broadcast, David revealed his nerves at filming with the 92-year-old monarch. Chatting to Radio Times, he said: "There was a certain amount of apprehension because all sorts of things could have gone wrong."

Sarah, meanwhile, is getting ready to attend a very special celebration with the royal family in October. Her daughter Princess Eugenie is set to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12 October, at the exact same venue – St George's Chapel – that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in back in April. Ahead of the big day, Sarah confessed during an interview on The One Show that she is likely to cry on their big day. "I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now," she confessed. "All my life I've thought: 'What is she crying for? It's lovely, it's a great day.' But it's just the little one, my little girl," she said.

Sarah posed at the Gothenburg Botanical Gardens

When asked what sort of mother-in-law she will be, Sarah replied: "The best… The good news is that Jack works for Casamigos Tequila, so I'm perfect. He'll just hand me the tequila and say: 'Come on, mother-in-law, down it!'" Their close relationship was in evidence at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, when Sarah greeted Jack with a warm hug at St George's Chapel.

