Is this who Sarah Ferguson will be sitting next to at Princess Eugenie's wedding?

Sarah, Duchess of York cannot wait for her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding next month. And as the excitement mounts, fans are wondering everything from what Sarah will wear on the day, to who she'll be seated next to in the chapel. Speaking in this week's Royal Watch on Facebook, HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash said: "I would expect her to obviously play a hugely prominent role. She is mother-of-the-bride so she's one of the most important people in that room.

"I would imagine she would sit next to Princess Beatrice. They would be close together. And of course she will have her own family members and friends invited. Historically her relationship with the royal family has been slightly turbulent, but I think everyone is just going to be there on the day for Jack and Eugenie, and very happy for them on this amazing day." Sarah may also sit next to her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who she still remains close to.

In keeping with tradition, Prince Andrew is expected to walk his daughter Eugenie down the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The bride's sister Princess Beatrice is reported to be maid of honour, and if so, she'll be fixing Eugenie's train and making sure she is picture perfect before she enters the church. Mother-of-the-bride Sarah will already be in the quire, waiting for her daughter to make her big entrance.

Eugenie and Jack are reportedly planning a two-day extravaganza for their 12 October nuptials. After the church ceremony, guests will be invited to the Royal Lodge for a formal, sit-down dinner on Friday evening; Andrew and Sarah still live in the Royal Lodge despite being divorced for 22 years. Then on Saturday afternoon, the newlyweds will host a festival-themed party in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, complete with dodgems, fun fair rides and other forms of entertainment.

