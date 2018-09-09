Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to last two days - and these A-list guests are attending Everyone from the Beckhams to Kate Moss are expected to attend

With just over a month to go until Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day, everyone is getting geared up for the second royal wedding of the year. And on Sunday, more details about their nuptials have been revealed, and the couple are certainly going to be making it a wedding to remember! The celebrations which start on Friday 12 October, will spread out over two days, according to The Sunday Times, with this extending to a post-wedding lunch hosted by Eugenie's grandmother, the Queen, on the evening of the ceremony. This will be held at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

The happy couple will be inviting many famous faces to their big day

The following day, it is thought that guests – who will include David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, as well as the royal family – will be treated to an afternoon's party, organised by A-list party planning firm Bentleys Entertainment. The source said that there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails.

It has previously been reported that Princess Charlotte, three, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's five-year-old daughter Teddy will all act as bridesmaids. It is also thought that pageboys will include Maud's class mate and Eugenie's second cousin Prince George. The four-year-old son of Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe is also among those to be a pageboy. Meanwhile, it's also hugely likely that Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice, who she is incredibly close to, has been asked to be maid of honour.

Eugenie at the first royal wedding of the year in May

Eugenie and Jack - just Prince Harry and Meghan - will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding. The happy couple announced their engagement in late January, and are set to tie the knot in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends.

