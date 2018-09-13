Princess Eugenie's wedding invitations revealed – and there's one surprising detail Not long to go now!

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have just under a month to wait until their 12 October wedding – and on Wednesday, their beautiful invitations were revealed to the public by Vanity Fair magazine. The scriptive font reads: "His Royal Highness The Duke of York, KG and Sarah, Duchess of York request the pleasure of the company of… at the Marriage of their daughter Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York with Mr Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday 12th October, 2018 at 11am followed by a Reception at Windsor Castle."

In the bottom left-hand corner is the Buckingham Palace address, while the Order of the Garter is stamped at the top centre of the invite. And, in one slightly more surprising detail, the dress code can be seen to the bottom right, reading: "Dress: Morning Coat / Day Dress with Hat."

In fact, the dress code is slightly more formal to that of both Meghan and Harry and William and Kate, who both gave the option for men to wear a lounge suit or military dress to their royal weddings. The traditional female standard of a day dress and coat remains the same, however.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Meghan and Harry's invites were revealed by Kensington Palace

It is thought that Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be a two-day affair. The Sunday Times has reported that the Queen is hosting a wedding breakfast on the evening of 12 October after the church ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash. We can't wait to hear more!

