The Duchess of Cambridge has been enjoying spending time with her baby son, Prince Louis, since giving birth in April. Kate, who has only appeared in public a handful of times since welcoming her third child with her husband, Prince William, is thought to be taking a longer maternity leave with Louis than she did with George or Charlotte in order to make the most out of mummy duties.

It is thought that the mum-of-three is taking a longer absence to enjoy the summer with all three of her children. Previously, Kate returned to work just six weeks after Prince George's birth in 2013, and four months after giving birth to Princess Charlotte in 2015. The royal will also be on leave when her little sister, Pippa, gives birth in October time, and thanks to Kate's maternity leave, she will be able to focus her attention on being there for her sister and her newborn niece and nephew, without having to worry about her usual hectic schedule.Speaking about her pregnancy in her column for Waitrose Kitchen, Pippa said: "I've continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy; a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone… I feel far from a ballerina, but I'm equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture."

While the Duchess has not been seen much since April, she has surprised many by undertaking several royal engagements while on leave, most notably including the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, just a few short weeks after giving birth to Prince Louis. She has also attended Trooping the Colour, the RAF Centenary celebrations, and was spotted enjoying Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex. Prince William also enjoyed a break from royal duties over August, and the Cambridge family visited Mustique in the Caribbean for a holiday, and also spent time at the Anmer Hall family mansion on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and visited Balmoral.

