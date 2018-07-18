Prince Louis' christening photos were taken at lightning speed – here's how we know Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behaviour

It's not easy to gather young children for a formal group photo, especially after they've been sitting in church for 40 minutes. But Prince George and Princess Charlotte once again showed they are model kids as they posed for Prince Louis' official christening portraits at Clarence House. The young royals were picture perfect, sitting on a sofa in the Morning Room next to their parents Prince William and Kate. And not only that, they were ready and assembled just ten minutes after the christening ended.

A closer look at Prince William's watch on his left wrist shows the official portraits were taken at 4:50pm, just a few minutes after the ceremony finished at 4:40pm. The royals and the Middleton family attended the christening at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace, then made the short one-minute walk to Prince Charles' adjacent residence, Clarence House. Photographer Matt Holyoak was on hand to greet the royals and direct George and Charlotte to their places at lightning speed.

Kensington Palace released four official portraits taken by Mr Holyoak, including a gorgeous one of the Cambridges posing as a family of five. The christening was the first time William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis made an official appearance together. One day after the set of portraits was released, the palace delighted fans with an incredibly sweet snap of Louis laughing in his mother's arms.

George and Charlotte were ready to pose just ten minutes after the ceremony

The additional shot was taken by Matt Porteous – the same photographer who captured Prince George's third birthday portraits in 2016. HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash understands that William and Kate asked Mr Porteous to take the informal shots for their personal family albums, but decided to share the candid photo with the public because it was just too lovely not to.

