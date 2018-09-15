Duchess Kate is about to do something that she's never done before - and it's amazing This is amazing news!

The Duchess of Cambridge is launching a landmark solo charity campaign, which will see her work on a project separately to husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry for the first time. According to the Daily Mail, the efforts will be focused particularly towards child welfare – and those that are not given enough support from their early years onwards. The report reads: "She is bringing together experts from academia, education, health and other fields to work on how to help families tackle anti-social behaviour, addiction and mental health."

Kate has long dedicated her charity focus to children's welfare

Kate's new initiative will be launched in the new year, and will be a lifelong project for the royal, who is passionate about providing children with the best support regardless of wealth or social background. She has even brought together a team of experts to get to the bottom of why vulnerable families are not getting the help they need – the findings are thought to be being published by Kensington Palace next year.

In a speech during a visit to the Reach Academy in London earlier this year, she said: "We all know how important childhood is, and how the early years shape us for life.We also know how negative the downstream impact can be, if problems emerging at the youngest age are overlooked, or ignored. It is therefore vital that we nurture children through this critical, early period."

She added: "At what stage in a child’s development could we, or should we, intervene, to break the inter-generational cycle of disadvantage? The more I have heard, the more I am convinced that the answer has to be early - and the earlier, the better. Addressing the issues only when they root, later in life, results in huge detriment: detriment to the healthcare, education and social support system in our country."