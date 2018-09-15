The very special family detail revealed for Princess Eugenie's upcoming royal wedding Eugenie and Jack will marry in October

New and exciting details have been released by the palace about the upcoming royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank – including one very sweet nod to Eugenie's own family name. It has been revealed that the prayers will be lead by the Archbishop of York during the service - of course, Eugenie's full title is Princess Eugenie of York, and her father Prince Andrew is the Duke of York. Officiating the ceremony will be the Dean of Windsor, David Conner.

Eugenie's wedding ceremony will see a sweet nod to the York family name

The soon-to-be newlyweds have also revealed that they have received over 100,000 applications to attend their wedding from members of the public, with 1,200 official invites having now gone out to the chosen few. "The couple are delighted Her Majesty The Queen has agreed for the grounds of Windsor Castle to be opened to those wishing to join the celebrations," the announcement from the palace read.

It goes on: "Other guests in the castle grounds will include representatives of charities and organisations supported by the couple, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Salvation Army and the UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women. Children from two local schools, St George’s School and Coworth Flexlands School, both of which Princess Eugenie attended, will be present, alongside members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of Royal Household staff."

It's thought that Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be a two-day affair, and it has now been confirmed that following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a Reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests. The Sunday Times has reported that the following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.