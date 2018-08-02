Princess Eugenie opens up about stress of planning a 'nerve-wracking' royal wedding The Princess is getting married in October

Princess Eugenie has opened up about her experience of planning her royal wedding, saying she is "not stressed at all" about her upcoming nuptials. The bride-to-be, who is set to tie the knot with fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October, spoke candidly about wedding planning in a new interview for British Princess Beatrice.

"It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters," Eugenie told the publication.

Princess Eugenie says she isn't stressed about wedding planning

The 28-year-old also confirmed that her big sister will be her maid of honour, as well as sharing some other details about her big day - including her efforts to make it an eco-friendly affair. "It's been eye-opening. My whole house is anti-plastic now - and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," she said.

MORE: All the new details you need to know about Princess Eugenie's wedding

Eugenie and Jack are due to marry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ceremony, on October 12. ﻿The couple - just like Harry and Meghan - will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding.

Loading the player...

Learn all about Princess Eugenie

The Princess said that they were "excited" to share their day with the public in a recent Instagram post. Eugenie shared two never-before-seen photos of the pair to confirm the exciting news, and told her followers: "Jack and I are excited to be able to invite people to watch our wedding inside the Precinct of Windsor Castle. Find out more via publicevents.royal.uk/ballot."

Eugenie and Jack will marry in Windsor in October

It was also recently revealed that although Jack is marrying into the royal family, he is not expected to be granted a title – instead remaining a member of the public, according to the Mail on Sunday. This will mean that Eugenie will be known as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank. Reports say that Eugenie is not at all bothered by this, and if anything has avoided any special treatment.

Read the full interview in the September issue of British Vogue, out on 3 August.