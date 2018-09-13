﻿
Video: Everything we know about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s upcoming wedding

Less than a month to go!

With less than a month to go until Princess Eugenie of York weds Jack Brooksbank, details about their upcoming nuptials are coming in thick and fast. The couple are due to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May. The couple have invited over a thousand members of the public to share in their special day from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, and after the ceremony they will partake in a carriage ride around the streets of Windsor. For their wedding reception, the Queen is reportedly hosting a wedding breakfast at The Royal Lodge, where Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew still lives with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. For all the details of the upcoming wedding, see the video below.

