Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's autumn tour dates revealed – see where they'll be visiting Exciting news for royal fans!

The dates and places that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting on their autumn tour have been revealed by Kensington Palace. According to a statement, Harry and Meghan will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand from Tuesday 16 October to Wednesday 31 October. Scroll down for full tour outline.

Their official visit overseas will kick off in Sydney, followed by Dubbo, Melbourne and Fraser Island. The royals will then travel to Suva and Nadi in Fiji and Nuku'alofa in Tonga before returning for a brief stopover in Australia. They will then fly to Wellington in New Zealand and also make appearances in Abel Tasman and Auckland before ending their tour in Rotorua on Halloween.

The Duke and Duchess have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. They are visiting Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The focus of their royal tour is on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects. Through their work with the Invictus Games in Sydney, Harry and Meghan will once again show how they are supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women.

It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess will be joined by another very popular royal couple on their tour – Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. The Danish royals will attend the Invictus Games, which Harry is patron of. David Beckham will also be showing his support as a newly appointed ambassador for the Games.

Writing on Instagram in August, David revealed: "I've been lucky enough to meet and work with many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel over the years and I've been humbled by the courage, resilience and spirit shown by each and every one of them. So, I'm incredibly proud to announce I will be an Ambassador for this year's Invictus Games in Sydney. The entire Invictus Games team, led by the Duke of Sussex, has achieved remarkable things in such a short space of time, using sport as a powerful force to rehabilitate and unite and I can't wait to be part of the energy and the excellence of the Games this year."

Tour outline:

Tuesday 16th October: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday 17th October: Dubbo, Australia

Thursday 18th October: Melbourne, Australia

Friday 19th October: Sydney, Australia

Saturday 20th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 21st October: Sydney, Australia

Monday 22nd October: Fraser Island, Australia

Tuesday 23rd October: Suva, Fiji

Wednesday 24th October: Suva, Fiji

Thursday 25th October: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Friday 26th October: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Saturday 27th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 28th October: Wellington, New Zealand

Monday 29th October: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand

Tuesday 30th October: Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday 31st October: Rotorua, New Zealand

