Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid sad farewell at palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an emotional meeting at Kensington Palace on Wednesday afternoon, when they said a final goodbye to Harry's private secretary Ed Lane Fox. According to the Court Circular, the couple received Ed upon relinquishing his appointment as the Prince's right-hand man. He had worked for Harry for five years.

Ed's resignation was announced in April, with a palace spokesperson saying: "His Royal Highness is hugely grateful to Ed for his hard work during a period that has seen the launch and growth of the Invictus Games, countless tours around the world, and the detailed planning for next month's wedding."

The spokesman continued: "Ed has led the creation of Prince Harry's private office and the development of His Royal Highness's work across a range of issues since leaving the Armed Forces. He has worked tirelessly, providing valued advice to Prince Harry and leadership of a growing team."

It's understood that Ed resigned to spend more time with his family. As he prepared to leave his role, the Queen's assistant private secretary Samantha Cohen stepped in in the interim. She has now taken over the role full time and will be accompanying Harry on the Duke and Duchess's upcoming autumn tour to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga.

Ed Lane Fox has officially stepped down after five years

Meanwhile, Meghan was officially assigned a private secretary when she joined the royal family after her wedding. Harry handpicked Amy Pickerill from his private office to be his wife's right-hand woman. Amy's role includes everything from organising Meghan's schedule to collecting flowers and gifts on engagements, and making sure the Duchess is briefed before every public outing.

Harry and Meghan will be going on tour next month

It's certainly an exciting time to be part of Harry and Meghan's team. The couple will embark on their first long-haul official overseas tour from 16 to 31 October. Harry will launch the Invictus Games in Australia, with Meghan at his side, before travelling to Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

