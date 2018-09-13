Royal Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan's tour team and when we will next see Prince Louis - video It’s been a busy week for the royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour schedule is jam packed for their upcoming autumn tour, but royal watchers have been wondering if the couple have factored in any alone time during their trip: “I think it’s too early for us to say at the moment," explained HELLO! Magazine’s Royal Editor Emily Nash during our weekly Facebook live show Royal Watch, "but I would be amazed if they don’t factor in something, they’re going to be going to some breathtakingly beautiful places." The couple's official tour team has yet to be revealed, however fans can expect to see some familiar faces joining Harry and Meghan on their tour including advisor Samantha Cohen, who as an Australian herself is well equipped for the upcoming tour. Fans are also clamouring for another glimpse of Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child hasn’t been seen since his christening in July, however according to Emily Nash, it’s unlikely we’ll see much of him this year: "there are no big family outings that we’re aware of in the next few months, I think we’d all like to see them as a family of five." See the full chat in our video below

