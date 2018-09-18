Prince William's new present for George, Charlotte and Louis will make him very popular The doting dad was gifted an extra-special present for his three children during his latest royal engagement

Prince William couldn’t wait to get back to his three children after a visit to the University of Birmingham on Tuesday, and there was a very special reason why! William was gifted with copies of a specially-made dinosaur colouring book for Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, four months, which had been designed by the university to mark his visit there. Vice-chancellor Sir David Eastwood – who handed the copies to the Prince - said that William had told him upon receiving them: "I'll be the most popular father in the country tonight."

Prince William was gifted with special colouring books for his three children

The books were sketched by artist Julian Kiely, and showed dinosaurs and fossils, as well as other creatures including whales. And although there are only four copies at present, the university is now considering to make more of the books in the future. While Louis will be too young at the moment to enjoy the colouring book, his elder siblings are bound to adore it. George in particular recently showcased his artistic abilities when he was pictured proudly holding a drawing of a volcano while out with the Duchess of Cambridge and Charlotte at a charity polo match, which William was taking part in back in June.

George in particular has shown a keen interest in art and colouring

William had been to the university to hand out the first Prince William Award at the National SkillForce Prince William Award Graduation Ceremony. The scheme aims to help young people to gain confidence, and William spent time talking to some of the young people who had taken part in the first year of the awards scheme. William even confessed that at times he had found it scary putting his hand up in school at times while chatting to a group of children from Dunn Street Primary School in Tyne and Wear. He said: "I was nervous about putting my hand up in class. There’s no such thing as a silly question."

