Prince Harry reveals the one palace he rarely visits - and it will surprise you The royal hasn't spent a lot of time at his grandparent's home

After growing up as a royal, you might think that Prince Harry is well accustomed to spending plenty of time at his grandparents' the Queen and Prince Philip's homes, but in a new documentary, Queen of the World, the Prince revealed that there's actually one palace he hasn't spent much time in – Buckingham Palace! Chatting to a group of young professionals from the Caribbean who were staying at the Palace to train with the household staff as rising stars of the hospitality industry, the Duke of Sussex asked them about their accommodation.

The documentary will focus on the Queen's commonwealth

When he heard they had already stayed at the palace for two weeks, he said: "Well, you guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have and you've only been here for two weeks, I can assure you." During his childhood, Prince Harry is much more likely to have stayed with his grandparents at Balmoral, Sandringham and Windsor, and lived in Kensington Palace while growing up. He also lived in Clarence House for a time until 2012.

He then gave advice on what to say to Her Majesty if the trainees see her around the palace, joking: "If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. And I know you will. We all do." The documentary looks at the breadth of the commonwealth headed by the Queen, and how she is passing on some of her responsibility to the younger members of the royal family. The documentary follows Prince William, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during royal engagements, and includes Meghan discussing her stunning wedding dress and veil since they have been put on display to be released to the public in October.

