Kate Middleton is solo parenting this week – here's why The mother-of-three will need an extra pair of hands this week

The Duchess of Cambridge will be solo parenting her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this week as her husband Prince William travels to Africa. William, who departed London on Sunday afternoon, will tour Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya during a seven-day tour, in his role as president of umbrella organisation United for Wildlife and conservation body Tusk Trust.

Kate will no doubt have her trusty nanny, Maria Borrallo, on hand to help with baby Prince Louis, who turned five months old at the weekend, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school runs. Another trustworthy person Kate can rely on is her mum Carole, who in the past has helped her and William with the kids. Most noticeably, Carole was pictured picking her first grandson, Prince George, from school following Prince Louis' birth back in April.

Prince William headed to Africa on Sunday

Prince William jetted off to Africa on Sunday afternoon, just hours after he attended the wedding of Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs together with Kate and their two eldest children. The nuptials were held at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, and were also attended by Carole and Michael Michael, as well as James Middleton. Pippa, who is expecting her first child anytime soon, did not attend.

It was a big day for the Cambridge children as they both took on starring roles at the wedding, Prince Charlotte acted as bridesmaid and Prince George as pageboy.

The Cambridge family, minus Prince Louis, attended a wedding on Saturday

Sophie and Kate have been close pals for many years, and have been spotted attending Wimbledon together in the past. The bride is godmother to Princess Charlotte, and very close with the family. Baby Prince Louis was thought to have been at home with nanny Maria Borrallo on Saturday. In the sweet wedding photographs, Prince George can be seen posing happily for photos and making his mum laugh with some military marching – while in another, the bride cuddles up to Princess Charlotte for a shot at the church entrance.