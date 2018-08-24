Inside the Duchess of Cambridge's summer - and why this year was different The family have been holidaying in Mustique

We have missing the royal family over the last few weeks as they have been enjoying their holidays, but this year marks a very different break for the Duchess of Cambridge and her family. But why? Traditionally, the family take their annual trip to Mustique in January, but this year marks a difference thanks to Prince George's first year at school. Since the youngster is now on a schedule, it means that Prince William and Kate have to plan their trips within the school holidays, just like any other family with school-age youngsters. As such, they travelled to the private island in the Caribbean in July instead.

It is the Cambridge family's first summer as a family of five

During their time on the island, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent some special alone time while spotted at the island's famous Basils Bar. According to fellow revellers, William and Kate attended "on the early side" of the party, which had a 'Splash of Gold' theme, with one party-goer telling HELLO!: "They were there for the cocktails segment and kept it rather classy." Luckily for the couple, there is a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique, meaning that they truly relax with their three children, George, Charlotte and baby Louis.

MORE: Inside royal homes from Prince Charles' Clarence House to the Queen's Childhood Wendy House - see photos

Loading the player...

Beverly Hills jeweller Martin Katz and his wife Kelly met the couple on holiday there back in 2008, and hinted that the pair will likely be trying their hand at scuba diving, telling HELLO!: "They're quite the sportsmen. We went diving and they went very deep, more than 90ft. Our instructor said Martin and I weren't qualified to go on the shark dives they went on."

READ: Why 2019 will be a very special year for Princess Charlotte

Kate also watched Wimbledon

The year was also different for Kate as she welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, back in April, and so Mustique marked the youngster's first ever holiday abroad. However, other aspects of their summer break kept with their usual traditions, and the family are thought to have spent time at their country home Anmer Hall in Sandringham, and at Kate's parent's home in Bucklebury. The 36-year-old has no doubt spent some quality time with her pregnant sister, Pippa, who will welcome her first child later this year. Although Kate is still on maternity leave and so has no official royal obligations, the royal attended several events in July, including the RAF centenary celebrations. She also attended Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, in early July.