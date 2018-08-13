Just more proof that Prince William and Kate Middleton are so perfectly in sync – see photos The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been together since 2003

They're always perfectly in step, and just when we thought we couldn't find another reason to show how in sync Prince William and Kate are – we've managed! The couple, who started dating back in 2003, are even coordinated when it comes to their royal waves. William is left-handed, while Kate is right-handed, which works out quite nicely when they're greeting well wishers. Need some photographic proof? Take a look below.

One of the sweetest moments was when they posed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day in 2011. William and Kate naturally used their dominant hands to wave to the thousands of members of the public lined along the Mall. During tours and state visits, they always look perfectly matched with their royal waves.

William and Kate are perfectly in sync when they wave

Of course, as expected, there are times when William and Kate wave with their less dominant hand – particularly when they have their arms full with their children, quite literally. The Duchess has been pictured waving with her left hand when carrying her daughter Princess Charlotte. Case in point: when William and Kate introduced their daughter to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing in May 2015.

The couple pictured on their royal tour, waving with their dominant hands

And it seems their children have already mastered the art of the royal wave. Earlier this year Princess Charlotte, three, was seen sweetly copying her 'Gan-Gan' as she waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the family's Trooping the Colour celebrations. Charlotte was spotted looking over at the Queen, 92, and, not missing a beat, copied Her Majesty to perfection.

Kate had her hands full when she introduced baby Charlotte to the world

When Charlotte was one, she went on a tour of Canada with her family. Kate was pictured teaching her daughter how to wave as they disembarked from their plane at Victoria. By the end of the tour, the young Princess was a pro, taking the lead from her expert mum and waving to well-wishers on the last day of their trip. How sweet!

Take a look at Charlotte copying her 'Gan-Gan' and waving: