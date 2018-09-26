Prince William makes special new friend He's currently touring Africa for a special reason

Prince William is currently touring Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya in his role as patron of the Royal African Society, and it looks like he's made a very cute friend along the way! Following a successful day of tracking rhinos in Kunene, William met with the people of a local community. He seemed to hit it off with an adorable young girl who he was pictured smiling with twice - first shaking her hand, then playfully raising both her arms up in a group photo. Fans were quick to point out how cute the Prince's new pal is, with one writing: "Haha, Prince made a new friend, so sweet," and another adding: "What a wonderful picture."

Prince William in Kunene

Talking about his current work with endangered animals in Africa, William said: "The latest figures show that a rhino is killed every seven hours. The Illegal Wildlife trade is an international problem that requires determined political leadership. This is why I wanted to come to Namibia — to listen and learn. It is also why Namibia’s voice on these difficult subjects at the upcoming conference on the Illegal Wildlife Trade in London in October is so important." He then added: "Whatever approach we take to end wildlife crime, it must be based on evidence of what works on the ground with local communities."

Prince William makes a new friend!

William took over the role after his grandmother the Queen stepped down from it last year after 64 years.As part of the tour, William will revisit the place where he proposed to Kate near the foothills of Mount Kenya! Speaking about his love of Africa and excitement over his new role as patron, he recently said: “I first fell in love with Africa when I spent time in Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania as a teenager. I was captivated and have been hankering to get back as often as possible ever since. That is why, when you kindly asked me to become the patron of the Royal African Society last year, it was a pretty easy offer to accept.”

