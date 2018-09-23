Prince George and Princess Charlotte play starring roles at Kate Middleton's friend's wedding They are pros at being pageboy and bridesmaid by now!

Following on from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stepped back into the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid on Saturday as they attended the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's close friend, Sophie Carter. Sophie – who is also godmother to Charlotte – tied the knot to Robert Snuggs at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, in front of guests including Prince William and Kate and Carole and Michael Middleton. Kate's younger brother James was also in attendance, while Pippa – who is expecting her first baby with husband James Matthews – was absent from the event.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had special roles at the wedding

What's more, all of Sophie's bridesmaids and pageboys were dressed in outfits by none other than Amaia Kids – one of Kate's favourite childrenswear labels. While the boys dressed in smart white shirts and blue shorts, the girls wore pretty white smock dresses with ruffled collars. The brand posted a photograph of a row of three pageboy outfits and three bridesmaid dresses on Instagram, with the names of each member of the mini bridal party on the coat hangers – including George and Charlotte.

George and Charlotte have had a lot of practice at being pageboy and bridesmaid!

George and Charlotte are no strangers to having starring roles at weddings, having been bridesmaid and pageboy for their uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their aunt Pippa Middleton when she married James Matthews in 2017. It's been an exciting year for the Cambridges, who welcomed the newest member of the family, baby Prince Louis in April. The family are expected to be next seen out in public at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, taking place on 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the very same location as Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.

George and Charlotte's cutest moments

While Kate and the children have been out of the spotlight over the past few months, William, following the summer holidays, has been undertaking royal engagements, most recently on Tuesday when he took a trip to Birmingham to visit the University of Birmingham and the Acorn Children's Hospice. During his visit, William was given a number of presents for his children, including especially-made dinosaur-themed colouring books, which he said would make him "the most popular father in the country."

